Realme Buds Air to support wireless charging: Report

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:06 IST

Realme has a product launch event in India on December 17 where the company is slated to launch two new devices. Realme X2 and ‘Realme Buds Air’ wireless earbuds are confirmed to launch at this event. A new leak now hints at wireless charging support for the Realme Buds Air.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Realme Buds Air is seen with its case on a wireless charger. This indicates that Realme’s wireless earbuds will be wireless charging compatible. The report features an image of the Realme Buds Air in black colour placed on the charging mat. Realme has so far confirmed the design and colours of its wireless earbuds but its specifications and features haven’t been revealed yet.

The teasers for Realme Buds Air show the wireless earbuds looking quite similar to Apple’s AirPods. The wireless earbuds case also has a similar design to the new AirPods Pro. In terms of colour options, Realme Buds Air will be available in black, white and yellow. The company has also teased dynamic bass boost for the upcoming wireless earbuds.

Bass was never this better.

Making every audio more enjoyable to listen to, the #TrueWireless and #RealSeamless, new #realmeBudsAir give each sound a dynamic bass boost.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 17th December.

Along with this product, Realme will also launch its new Snapdragon 730G smartphone. Realme X2 which is essentially the Realme XT 730G teased earlier this September will make its debut next week. The smartphone will come with Snapdragon 730G chipset, 3D glass design, 64-megapixel quad camera, a Super AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Realme X2 will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge support. The smartphone will also get a Star Wars edition which is set to launch on the same day itself.