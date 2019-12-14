Realme Buds Air: Two new features confirmed for the wireless earbuds

tech

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:27 IST

Realme Buds Air, the company’s first wireless earbuds will make its debut in India on December 17. The wireless earbuds have been teased regularly and its specs and price have also been leaked. Realme Buds Air’s latest teaser confirms new and interesting features.

Realme shared a new teaser for its upcoming wireless airbuds confirming two features. Realme Buds Air will come with “seamless connection’’. The wireless earbuds will connect automatically when users pop up the case. Realme Buds Air will also come with touch controls on both the airbuds. As seen in the teaser, users can double tap to play and pause music on the Realme Buds Air.

Check out the #realme fans experience #TrueWireless sound and #RealSeamless connection as they explore all the features of #realmeBudsAir. Stay tuned, there’s more to be revealed. pic.twitter.com/M3KAiIEmem — realme (@realmemobiles) December 13, 2019

These two new features come after Realme confirmed wireless charging for its wireless earbuds. Realme Buds Air come with wireless charging support and is compatible with any Qi-standard wireless charger. The wireless earbuds will be available in three colour options of white, black and a bright yellow.

In addition to teasers, Realme Buds Air has also been extensively leaked with its price expected to be Rs 4,999. Realme Buds Air is also said to come with built-in voice assistant support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and more. The wireless earbuds is expected to come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and pack a 12mm bass boost driver.

Along with the Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 smartphone is also scheduled to launch at this event. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, a 64-megapixel quad camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge support.