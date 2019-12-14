e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Tech

Realme Buds Air: Two new features confirmed for the wireless earbuds

Realme Buds Air will be available in three colours and it will support wireless charging. Here’s what else is confirmed for the wireless earbuds.

tech Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme Buds Air launch on December 17.
Realme Buds Air launch on December 17.(Realme)
         

Realme Buds Air, the company’s first wireless earbuds will make its debut in India on December 17. The wireless earbuds have been teased regularly and its specs and price have also been leaked. Realme Buds Air’s latest teaser confirms new and interesting features.

Realme shared a new teaser for its upcoming wireless airbuds confirming two features. Realme Buds Air will come with “seamless connection’’. The wireless earbuds will connect automatically when users pop up the case. Realme Buds Air will also come with touch controls on both the airbuds. As seen in the teaser, users can double tap to play and pause music on the Realme Buds Air.

 

These two new features come after Realme confirmed wireless charging for its wireless earbuds. Realme Buds Air come with wireless charging support and is compatible with any Qi-standard wireless charger. The wireless earbuds will be available in three colour options of white, black and a bright yellow.

In addition to teasers, Realme Buds Air has also been extensively leaked with its price expected to be Rs 4,999. Realme Buds Air is also said to come with built-in voice assistant support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and more. The wireless earbuds is expected to come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and pack a 12mm bass boost driver.

Along with the Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 smartphone is also scheduled to launch at this event. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, a 64-megapixel quad camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge support.

tags
top news
For years, you did Hindu-Muslim politics: Amit Shah launches into Congress
For years, you did Hindu-Muslim politics: Amit Shah launches into Congress
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that: Shiv Sena
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that: Shiv Sena
‘Rahul Jinnah’ a more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
‘Rahul Jinnah’ a more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Man jumps in front of metro train; wife kills herself, daughter hours later
Man jumps in front of metro train; wife kills herself, daughter hours later
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech