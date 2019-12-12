Realme Buds Air wireless charging feature confirmed, official launch on Dec 17

tech

Realme on Thursday confirmed a big feature for its upcoming “Buds Air” true wireless headphones. Company CEO Madhav Sheth revealed Buds Air’s charging case will support wireless charging and is compatible with any Qi-standard wireless charger.

Interestingly enough, the wireless charging feature was leaked just a day ago. A GSMArena report revealed a black colour charging case on top of a wireless charger. The report also confirmed the presence of a black colour model of the Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air is scheduled to launch on December 17 alongside Realme X2, said to be a rebranded Realme XT 730G. The Buds Air looks very similar to Apple’s Air Pods true wireless headphones. The charging case is also identical to AirPods’. Realme, however, is expected to launch the product at a much lower price than Apple’s and give more colour options such as yellow and black. Also, Apple offers a wireless charge case separately.

Ahead of the official launch, Realme Buds Air was spotted on Flipkart. The listing, now taken down, also disclosed the pricing of the Buds Air – Rs 4,999. According to reports, Realme Buds Air will come with built-in voice assistant and one-touch access to digital assistants such as Google Assistant. The wearable is said to feature Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm bass boost driver. Realme Buds Air will compete with a handful of affordable true wireless headphones such as JBL C100TWS.

As far as Realme X2 goes, the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Rest of the specifications is likely to be same as the Realme XT.