Realme C1 2019 with upgraded specifications launched, price starts at Rs 7,499: Specs, features

Realme on Monday launched a new version of its C1 entry-level smartphone. Called Realme C1 2019, the smartphone features up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. Realme C1 with updated specifications will go on sale in India on February 5 at 12noon exclusively via Flipkart.com.

Realme C1 2019: Price

Realme C1 base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage is priced at Rs 7,499. The top-end model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage will go on sale for Rs 8,499. Realme C1 is available in Ocean Blue and Deep Black colour options.

Realme C1 2019: Specifications

Realme C1 comes with a large 6.2-inch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio and 88.8 screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with 2.5D glass.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with up to 3GB of RAM. In the camera department, Realme C1 has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear sensors. On the front it has a 5-megapixel sensor.

Other features of the phone include facial unlock, 4G VoLTE, expandable microSD support (up to 256GB), and dual VoLTE. The smartphone is powered by a large 4,230mAh battery.

Realme C1 2018 vs Realme C1 2019

Realme C1 2019 comes with the same set of specifications, except for increased RAM and storage capacity. Last year’s model launched in India with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. Rest of the specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 13MP + 2MP dual-cameras and 5MP AI selfie camera, and 4,230mAh battery have remained the same. The older model, however, is available in India at a starting price of Rs 7,500 approximately.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:03 IST