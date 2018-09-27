Realme C1 entry-level smartphone launched, priced at Rs 6,999

Along with Realme 2 Pro, Realme on Thursday launched a new entry-level smartphone. Called Realme C1, the new smartphone competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A smartphone. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999. Note that this is an introductory price for the festive season. The phone will be available through Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Realme C1 has a large 6.2-inch display with notch on the front. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 5.1 which is based on Android Oreo.

Realme C1 sports 13MP + 2MP dual-cameras and 5MP AI selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a large 4,230mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 13:17 IST