Home / Tech / Realme C3 series to launch in India soon, hints company CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme C3 series to launch in India soon, hints company CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme will introduce two new entry-level smartphones, Realme C3 and Realme C3s.

tech Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme C3, C3s to launch in India soon
Realme C3, C3s to launch in India soon(Realme )
         

Realme is set to expand its entry-level smartphone lineup in India. Company CEO Madhav Sheth on Wednesday announced the company will soon launch more Realme C series phones in the country. He also revealed Realme C series now had over 10 million users worldwide.

While Sheth hasn’t revealed the names of the new phones, reports suggest Realme will launch C3 and C3s in India. Gadgets360 in its report suggests the new series could debut tomorrow.

These two phones will succeed the last year’s C2 series of phones. Interestingly enough, an entry-level Realme phone, believed to be Realme 3C, was recently spotted online. The phone was seen with model number RMX1941. More details about this phone are not known yet. According to reports, Realme 3Cs will run on Android 10. It will have a fingerprint sensor on the back.  

If launched, Realme C3 will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 series, which is targeted at the Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 segment.

Realme C2 had launched in India in August last year. The phone is available online for a starting price of Rs 5,999. It comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P22 processor with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB built-in storage.

Realme C2 has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

