Realme C3 to come with Realme UI out-of-the-box, official launch on February 6

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:55 IST

Realme has already confirmed it will soon launch a new ‘Realme C3’ smartphone in India. Aimed at the budget segment, Realme C3 will succeed the popular Realme C2 series of phones. Realme C3 is scheduled to launch on February 6. Ahead of the official release, Realme has confirmed Realme C3 will be the company’s first smartphone to ship with Realme UI out-of-the-box.

In case you didn’t know, Realme UI is based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10. The custom UI brings a range of new features and improvements. Some of the new features include digital wellbeing-focused Focus Mode and three-finger snapshot gesture among others. Realme UI is also said to improve performance as it comes with better power management and screen fluency. Colors, icons, wallpapers, and animations have also been updated in the new UI.

The unstoppable #EntertainmentKaSuperstar is all set to make its debut.

Presenting #realmeC3, packed with Helio G70 Processor for a smooth gaming experience with no latency & unlimited entertainment.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 6th Feb on our official channels.https://t.co/Vb4h8GyZUd pic.twitter.com/9FMzgRGvhQ — realme (@realmemobiles) January 31, 2020

As far as Realme C3 goes, the company has already confirmed a few important specifications. For instance, Realme C3 will run on Helio G70 gaming chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch screen and two rear cameras including a 12-megapixel sensor. The camera will come with modes such as panaroma selfie, HDR Mode, slow-motion video, and Chroma Boost. The phone will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configurations.

In comparison, the predecessor Realme C2 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 5,999 in India. The smartphone ships with a 6.1-inch screen. It runs on MediaTek Helio P22 processor and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Realme C2 features a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0.