Home / Tech / Realme C3 to feature MediaTek Helio G70 gaming chipset

Realme C3 to feature MediaTek Helio G70 gaming chipset

Realme C3 will be the first phone to launch with MediaTek’s Helio G70 gaming chipset.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme C3 is launching in India on February 6.
Realme C3 is launching in India on February 6.(Realme)
         

Realme C3 budget smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on February 6. The company has been teasing key details of the Realme C3. It has now revealed the Realme C3 will be powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G70 gaming processor.

MediaTek launched the Helio G70 gaming chipset for budget phones earlier this month. This chipset is equipped with MediaTek’s “HyperEngine” technology which can be found in the Helio G90 chipsets. MediaTek says the Helio G70 chipset is equipped to handle graphic intensive games and provide extended power for longer gameplay.

 

Coming to the Realme C3, it will be the first phone to launch with the Helio G70 processor. The smartphone is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mah battery. Realme C3 feature a 6.5-inch display and dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor. It will come with camera features like chroma boost, slow-motion video, HDR mode and panorama selfie. Realme C3 will be available in two storage variants of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

Realme C3’s launch will take place on February 6 and it will start at 12:30 pm. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Realme C3 will be Realme’s latest budget offering most likely priced below Rs 10,000. It will also succeed the Realme C2 which is available at a starting price of Rs 5,999 in India. Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch display, MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

In the photography department, Realme C2 sports a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the software front, Realme C3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0.

tech