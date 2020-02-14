Realme C3 to go on sale today: Price, offers, specs

tech

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:16 IST

Realme’s latest budget smartphone will go on its first sale today. Realme C3 will be available for purchase starting 12:00 noon onwards via online and offline channels.

Realme C3 is available in two storage variants starting at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB model. Realme C3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs 7,999. The smartphone can be bought in online platforms Flipkart and Realme’s official website. It will also be available offline via select partner stores.

Some offers available on the Realme C3 include a discount of Rs 1,000 on exchanges old phones on Flipkart. Jio users who purchase the Realme C3 and Jio’s Rs 349 plan can avail benefits worth Rs 7.550 and cashbacks worth Rs 2,200.

Realme C3 comes in two colour options of ‘Blazing Red’ and ‘Frozen Blue’. The smartphone succeeds the Realme C2 with a bigger display, new design and performance as well.

Realme C3 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer on top. Under the hood of the phone runs MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor paired with Mali G52 GPU for graphics. Realme C3 is the first phone to launch with this chipset.

In the photography department, Realme C3 has a dual camera setup of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Some of the camera features include chrome boost, 4X digital zoom, time lapse, slo-mo video recording and nightscape mode. For selfies, there’s a 5-megapixel camera up front with HDR mode, panoramic view and portrait mode.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs the new Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Realme C3 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM support and 4G LTE.

