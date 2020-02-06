e-paper
Home / Tech / Realme C3 to launch in India: How to watch livestream, specs and more

Realme C3 to launch in India: How to watch livestream, specs and more

Realme C3 will be the latest budget offering from Realme. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 08:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme C3 will be the first phone with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.
Realme C3 will be the first phone with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.(Realme)
         

Realme will launch a new budget smartphone in India later today. Realme C3 has been teased multiple times giving us an idea on what to expect from the new phone. The launch event for Realme C3 is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm.

Realme will livestream the launch of its new phone on the company’s official social media channels. Interested users can follow this link to watch the Realme C3 launch live. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, Realme has already confirmed key features and revealed the design of its upcoming phone.

Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone will also house a notch on top. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor making it the first phone to launch with this chipset. Realme C3 will also pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will come in two storage variants of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. On the software front, it will run ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

 

For photography, Realme C3 will offer a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor.The smartphone will offer camera features like panaroma selfie, HDR Mode, slow-motion video, and Chroma Boost. Realme C3 has so far been spotted in a bright blue colour but it is expected to launch in more colour variants.

