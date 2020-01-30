e-paper
Home / Tech / Realme C3 with 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras to launch in India next week

Realme C3 with 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras to launch in India next week

Realme has teased its upcoming budget phone, Realme C3 which will come with a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and a bigger 6.5-inch display.

tech Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:51 IST
Hindustan Times
Realme C3 budget phone launching in India on February 6.(Realme/Flipkart)
         

Realme yesterday teased the launch of its next C-series smartphone. The company has now revealed Realme C3 as its next budget smartphone. Realme C3 will launch in India on February 6.

The smartphone’s teaser page is already up on Flipkart confirming that it will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform. Realme C3 features the same notched display design like the Realme C2 but its rear panel has gone through some changes. The rear cameras on the Realme C3 are placed vertically and the rear finish also looks more refined now. The smartphone is seen in a bright blue colour.

Realme C3 also comes with a bigger 6.5-inch display. In comparison, Realme C2 has a 6.1-inch screen. For photography, Realme C3 will sport a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor. Some of the camera features on the Realme C3 include chroma boost, slow-motion video, HDR mode and panorama selfie.

 

Realme C3 is also confirmed to launch in two storage variants of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Unlike the Realme C3, the base model of Realme C3 will not come with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Realme C3 will also pack a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Like the Realme C2, the Realme C3 is also expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. Realme C2 starts at Rs 5,999 for the base model. It also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which retails at Rs 7,499. Realme C2 comes with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras, a 5-megapixel front camera and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor and runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0.

