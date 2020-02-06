Realme C3 with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched in India: Price, specs

tech

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:00 IST

Realme on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Realme C3 comes with a refreshed design, bigger display and performance improvements from its predecessor, Realme C2.

Realme C3 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is available at Rs 7,999. It has two colour options of ‘Frozen Blue’ and ‘Blazing Red’. The first sale for Realme C3 will take place on February 14 at 12 noon exclusively via Flipkart. It will also be available via Realme’s official website and offline stores.

Realme C3 has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor paired with Mali G52 GPU for graphics. Realme C3 is also the first phone to launch with this chipset.

For photography, Realme C3 sports a dual camera setup at the rear with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Some of the rear camera features include chroma boost, 4X digital zoom, time lapse, slo-mo videos and nightscape mode. Up front, it houses a 5-megapixel camera for selfies with features like HDR, panoramic view and portrait mode.

Realme C3 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. On the software front, it runs the new Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. More features on the Realme C3 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE.