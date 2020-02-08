e-paper
Realme cautions users against fake website in its name

Realme cautions users against fake website in its name

Realme has warned users of a fake website doing the rounds. This website is reportedly asking for franchisee partnerships on the pretext of being Realme.

Feb 08, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Reealme fake website doing the rounds.(Realme)
Reealme fake website doing the rounds.(Realme)
         

Chinese handset maker Realme on Thursday issued a warning to users against a fake company website asking for franchisee partnerships.

The smartphone player said it came to its notice that someone has created a website -- www.realmepartner.in -- asking for franchisee partnerships which was not owned and operated by Realme and the company does not take any responsibility of the people doing business through this website.

“We are surprised to hear about it and it is unfortunate that people are creating fake websites in our name. We would like to state that we only have one official website www.realme.com and will urge our users and business partners to be wary of other fake websites being created in our name,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, told IANS.

“We have grown exponentially and have established ourselves as a smartphone brand offering devices that effortlessly amalgamates outstanding designs with advanced technologies and industry-leading qualities. This is not for the first time that we have faced such an issue,” he added.

According to the firm, few people have been selling counterfeit of Realme products such as Realme Buds Air, connectors, wires and so forth.

“We are taking serious legal action against them. All our product portfolio is listed on our official website,” Sheth noted.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) currently sells its products online via its official website www.realme.com and its other online partners.

