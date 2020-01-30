Realme CEO Madhav Sheth spotted using the upcoming fitness band

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:21 IST

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the company’s first ever fitness band a few days ago in its ‘Ask Madhav’ episode on YouTube and said it will launch sometime in February. Now, a new image has popped up online giving us a clear look at how the band will look like. The image leaked by the Beebom website shows Sheth wearing the band while waiting at the Spanish Visa Centre. It is worth adding that Realme is rumoured to launch some products at the upcoming MWC 2020 conference in Barcelona, Spain.

From the looks of it, the Realme band appears similar to the Honor Band series. It is seen with the company’s iconic Yellow coloured strap along with a large curved display. This is unlike what we have seen with the Xiaomi Mi band series wherein the main body wraps around the strap even from the sides. Since the screen was switched off, it is difficult to say if it is a coloured screen or a monochrome one.

Also read: Realme fitness band launching in India next month

Although details are scarce about the fitness band for now, we assume it will probably be priced aggressively enough to give Xiaomi Mi bands and Honor bands a run for their money. As for the features, we expect it to come with the usual set of functionalities including step count, calorie count, heart rate monitor and even blood oxygen sensor or the SpO2 sensor.

For what’s worth, several fitness bands now come with the SpO2 feature including the latest Honor bands. And as Realme’ support page explains it, SpO2 can be calculated using the ‘optical’ heart rate sensor technology. Here’s the sensor determines the flow of blood and the oxygen level by simply shining a light from the LED through the skin and measuring how the blood is being scattered in blood vessels.