Home / Tech / Realme defers all upcoming launches including Narzo series due to Covid-19 outbreak

Realme defers all upcoming launches including Narzo series due to Covid-19 outbreak

Realme was scheduled to launch its new Narzo series in India on March 26.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme’s Narzo series features two smartphones - Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.
Realme’s Narzo series features two smartphones - Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.(Realme)
         

Realme on Wednesday announced it is suspending all upcoming launches in India. This decision is in line with Prime Minister Narendra’s announcement of the entire country going into lockdown. Realme was scheduled to launch its new Narzo smartphone series on March 26.

Just yesterday, Realme’s India head Madhav Sheth announced the company is postponing sales for the Narzo series. Realme has also stopped production at its Make in India facility. The launch for the Realme Narzo series was still going on as planned. But with the country-wide lockdown, upcoming Realme launches have been suspended.

 

Realme’s Narzo series features two new smartphones - Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The new Realme Narzo phones are aimed at the GenZ crowd as advertised by the company. Realme Narzo 10A will house a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Realme Narzo 10 will feature a triple camera setup.

The smartphones will also feature a 6.5-inch display with a notch on top and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. Realme also revealed its new phones will house a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge. The smartphones will be powered by an unspecified gaming processor. In terms of design, the Realme Narzo phones look much like its sibling phones. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also confirmed for the new Realme phones.

There’s no word on when Realme will be able to launch its new Narzo series. The country-wide lockdown started today and it will continue for 21 days. During this lockdown period only essential services will be active as directed by the Indian government.

