e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Realme fitness band launching in India next month

Realme fitness band launching in India next month

Realme India head Madhav Sheth confirmed the launch of the company’s first fitness band for next month.

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme’s fitness band teased at Realme 5i launch.
Realme’s fitness band teased at Realme 5i launch.(Realme)
         

Realme teased its fitness tracker at the Realme 5i launch earlier this month. Realme’s India head Madhav Sheth has now confirmed that the company’s first fitness band will come to India as early as next month. Sheth also revealed more of the company’s upcoming plans for India.

In the latest episode of Ask Madhav on YouTube, Sheth said the Realme fitness band will launch in India next month. The launch timeline for the Realme fitness band is confirmed but details on the product are pretty much unknown for now. What has been teased so far is that the fitness band will come in Realme’s yellow colour. Realme’s fitness band when launched will most likely compete with Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5.

In addition to this, Sheth also said Realme phones will be getting Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling feature this month starting with the Realme X2 Pro. VoWiFi will be rolled out to Realme X2, XT, X, 5 Pro, 3 Pro, 5, 5s and 5i next month. As for the rest of the Realme phones, VoWiFi will be available by March.

 

Sheth also confirmed Android 10 rollout for the Realme 5i will take place later this May. Coming to the Realme Buds, an OTA update to fix background noise during calls will be rolled out by the end of March. Realme will also increase the availability of the yellow and black colours of Realme Buds next month.

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Team India create T20I chasing records in Auckland
Team India create T20I chasing records in Auckland
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech