Realme fitness band launching in India next month

tech

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:33 IST

Realme teased its fitness tracker at the Realme 5i launch earlier this month. Realme’s India head Madhav Sheth has now confirmed that the company’s first fitness band will come to India as early as next month. Sheth also revealed more of the company’s upcoming plans for India.

In the latest episode of Ask Madhav on YouTube, Sheth said the Realme fitness band will launch in India next month. The launch timeline for the Realme fitness band is confirmed but details on the product are pretty much unknown for now. What has been teased so far is that the fitness band will come in Realme’s yellow colour. Realme’s fitness band when launched will most likely compete with Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5.

In addition to this, Sheth also said Realme phones will be getting Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling feature this month starting with the Realme X2 Pro. VoWiFi will be rolled out to Realme X2, XT, X, 5 Pro, 3 Pro, 5, 5s and 5i next month. As for the rest of the Realme phones, VoWiFi will be available by March.

For users who have been asking about VoWiFi on #realme devices, I revealed the update timeline yesterday in episode 14 of #AskMadhav.

Sharing the timeline again for those who missed watching it.https://t.co/Pv1LPJxNVX pic.twitter.com/TRReshO52F — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 24, 2020

Sheth also confirmed Android 10 rollout for the Realme 5i will take place later this May. Coming to the Realme Buds, an OTA update to fix background noise during calls will be rolled out by the end of March. Realme will also increase the availability of the yellow and black colours of Realme Buds next month.