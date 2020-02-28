Realme fitness band to launch in India on March 5

tech

Realme will finally launch its first fitness band in India next week. The launch was confirmed by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth who also announced the sale details for the Realme band.

Realme band will launch along with the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones on March 5. The fitness band will come in three colour options of yellow, black and green. The teaser shows the fitness band’s design which looks slightly similar to the Honor Band 5. Realme’s fitness band will also feature a colour display, heart rate monitor and display the number of steps taken by the user.

The Realme band will go on sale the same day itself between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Realme’s calling this the “Hate-to-wait” sale for its fitness band. Realme band will be the first product from the company’s lineup of smart products it plans to launch soon. These include a smart watch, smart screen, smart speaker and smart earphones. Realme teased its upcoming smart products in a teaser video during the Realme X50 Pro launch.

Sharing an exciting first look of what all is in store for 2020. We are determined to make #realme the most loved Tech-Lifestyle brand.



Watch the launch at 2.30PM today to know more about it.https://t.co/8pkvjxXwcl pic.twitter.com/y0e2fGCNNC — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 24, 2020

The fitness band will launch alongside the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones. The new smartphones will feature a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, 90Hz display and punch-hole selfie cameras. There will be a single punch-hole camera on the Realme 6, while the Realme 6 Pro will have a dual selfie camera setup. The other three cameras will be an ultra wide angle sensor, a telephoto lens and an ultra macro lens. The new Realme phones will support 22W fast charging.