Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth caught tweeting from an iPhone

Does Realme India CEO use an iPhone?

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme India CEO trolled after tweeting from an iPhone
Realme India CEO trolled after tweeting from an iPhone
         

Realme is gearing up for a big event on November 20 in New Delhi where it will showcase its latest Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5S. This time around the pre-launch buzz hasn’t exclusively focused on the new phones and their features, but Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth’s one of the recent tweets.

The tweet, now deleted, was not sent from a Realme device (Android) but an Apple iPhone. Even before the tweet was deleted, some eagle-eyed social media users spotted the “Twitter for iPhone” signature and took the screenshot which is now doing the rounds on social media.  

 

Madhav Sheth on Monday responded to the trolling on social media with another tweet: “Having used all the renowned flagship phones over the last few days. I can assure you that #realmeX2Pro is not just the #FastestChargingFlagship but also has many more category best features in the lot. #FasterSharperBolder.”

Sheth’s tweet about Realme 3 updates goes viral
Sheth's tweet about Realme 3 updates goes viral

It’s not the first time we’ve come across brand ambassador of one brand using rival phones. Just recently OnePlus brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr was caught using rival Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

“Well, I guess it’s time to upgrade my assistant to a new OnePlus 7 pro so mistakes don’t happen again,” he responded after the screenshot of his post went viral on the web.

‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Here are the best camera smartphones in India
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
