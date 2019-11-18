Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth caught tweeting from an iPhone

tech

Realme is gearing up for a big event on November 20 in New Delhi where it will showcase its latest Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5S. This time around the pre-launch buzz hasn’t exclusively focused on the new phones and their features, but Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth’s one of the recent tweets.

The tweet, now deleted, was not sent from a Realme device (Android) but an Apple iPhone. Even before the tweet was deleted, some eagle-eyed social media users spotted the “Twitter for iPhone” signature and took the screenshot which is now doing the rounds on social media.

Is there any loop hole Between real me and iphone as they tweet from Realme but it show that they tweet from iphone😂😂 https://t.co/CrRtAp1b2k — Shahid Khan (@SDkhan__) November 18, 2019

Realme is so bad that his CEO is tweeting from iPhone 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bqNwQZww4T — Alan (@Alan58034506) November 18, 2019

Madhav Sheth on Monday responded to the trolling on social media with another tweet: “Having used all the renowned flagship phones over the last few days. I can assure you that #realmeX2Pro is not just the #FastestChargingFlagship but also has many more category best features in the lot. #FasterSharperBolder.”

It’s not the first time we’ve come across brand ambassador of one brand using rival phones. Just recently OnePlus brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr was caught using rival Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

“Well, I guess it’s time to upgrade my assistant to a new OnePlus 7 pro so mistakes don’t happen again,” he responded after the screenshot of his post went viral on the web.