Realme is bringing Android 11 to its major smartphones: Is yours on the list?

tech

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:31 IST

Realme has confirmed that a bunch of their major smartphones will be getting the Android 11 update as and when the update is made available later this year. Replying to a query tweeted by a Realme user on Twitter, the company’s CMO for India, Francis Wang said that the Realme X series and the Realme Pro will get two major updates. We assume that these are going to be the Android 10 update and the Android 11 as and when it drops.

Wang’s confirmation came as a clarification to what Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said on a recent episode of his AskMadhav series on YouTube. Sheth had said that Realme X series will receive at least one Android update and that created confusion amongst users.

If we go by Wang’s statement, the entire Realme X series that includes the Realme X, XT, X2 and X2 Pro is eligible for the Android 11 and the Android 10 updates.

Realme XT is going to be the first smartphone torece the Android 10 update, as per a rollout timeline shared recently. The Realme X will get the update next month, while the Android 10 updates on Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro are earmarked for March.

After the Android 10 rollout is complete, Realme will begin testing Android 11 before releasing public updates.

In the Realme Pro series, which includes the Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X2 Pro, will receive both the Android 10 and Android 11 updates, Wang said.

However, one must note that Wang’s announcement about the Pro series was made rather casually and no outright confirmation was given. Wang’s response to a Twitter user saying that the Pro series should also get the Android 11 was a funny one, but most users are taking it as an affirmation.

According to the timeline, the Realme Pro smartphones have started getting the Android 10 update starting with the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 Pro will receive it sometime next month and the Realme 2 Pro should get the update in June.

Wang also clarified that Realme’s affordable segment devices like the Realme 1, Realme C1 and Realme U1 will only get the Android 10 update.