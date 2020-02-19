Realme Link will let you control, manage IoT products through single dashboard

tech

Realme is now looking to expand footprints beyond smartphones and related accessories. The move includes a foray into the Internet of Things. The company is hosting an event in Madrid on February 24. Among several new product showcases, Realme is going to formally announce its IoT foray. With just a few days away from the event, Realme has introduced an IoT app called ‘Realme Link’.

As expected, Realme Link will be available on all the new Realme smartphones. The application will be a dashboard for users where they can see all the connected IoT apps at one place. The platform sounds very similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Home app which also lets you control and manage connected devices such as air purifier, web camera, and so on.

“realme Link is an APP that serves for realme IoT products. As an entrance to the world of intelligent ecological experience, realme Link can let you find and connect to all your realme IoT products. With realme Link, your phone will become the control center, on which you can view, operate, and control all realme IoT products. What’s more, realme Link will be pre-installed on every realme devices in the future,” said the company on its website.

Realme is currently holding a poll on which logo the company should use for the Realme Link application.

“The main icon consists of two interconnected letters L, which stands for “Link”. The letter“O”in the middle, stands for “Operator”. Also, the “O” represents ecosystem. We hope to bring you an ecosystem with excellent IoT experience through realme Link. The extension of the circle represents that realme aims to continuously enrich AIoT product categories and prefect the experience of realme ecosystem,” added Realme.