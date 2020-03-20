Realme Narzo 10, 10A smartphones to launch in India on March 26

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:59 IST

After recently tweeting about a ‘Naya Revolution’ (new revolution) called Narzo, Realme has announced today that they are bringing two new smartphones - the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A under the new sub-brand.

Set to be launched at 12:30 PM online, the new series is expected to focus on powerful devices for the Gen Z.

Like all other smartphone companies, Realme has also moved all their launches online, streaming them live real-time on launch day. The Realme Narzo series is also going to be launched in the same way.

Realme’s Narzo series is going to directly compete with other sub-brands in the market like Xiaomi’s Redmi and Poco. Poco had launched as a sub-brand initially but has now become an independent brand.

It will be interesting to see how Realme prices these two devices. The company is known to keep its smartphones very reasonably priced, catering to various price points across categories along with specs requirements.

It recently launched the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro to take on the Redmi Note 9 Pro series and the Poco X2 as well. They also have phones under Rs 10,000 like the Realme 5 and Realme 5i. Similarly, in the premium segment there’s the Realme X2 Pro.