Realme Narzo 10, 10A teaser reveals key features, design

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:58 IST

Realme’s new ‘Narzo’ smartphone series is launching in India next week. Realme will launch the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, and the company has started revealing some key features of its upcoming phones.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are scheduled to launch on March 26. The launch event will take place online and it will start at 12:30 pm. Realme’s teaser for the Narzo series shows off the phone’s design which isn’t very different from other Realme phones. Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A have been spotted in green and blue colours.

Realme has revealed its new Narzo phones will pack a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support. The smartphones will also house a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. Another detail revealed by Realme is the Narzo 10 series will house a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 screen-to-body ratio. The smartphones will also house a notch on top of its display.

On the Realme Narzo 10A, there’s a quad-camera setup. While the Realme 10 will come with triple rear cameras. Realme has also teased a gaming processor for its Narzo series. The company will most likely reveal more information ahead of the launch.

Realme is expected to compete with Redmi and Poco with its new smartphone series. It’s interesting to see how that pans out because Realme already has phones to rival those of Redmi and Poco. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are the latest launches from the company and are priced below Rs 10,000.