Realme Narzo 10, 10A to launch in India on April 21: Here’s all you need to know

tech

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:07 IST

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Friday announced that the company will showcase its new smartphone series “Narzo” in India on April 21. Realme will host an online event to reveal the phones.

Realme had started teasing the Narzo series last month. The company had confirmed the series will feature at least two phones, Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The new lineup is said to take Xiaomi’s sub-brands Mi and Redmi. Realme has described the Narzo as phones for the Gen Z with a few customised features.

Realme has already confirmed some features of the new series. Realme 10 is confirmed to sport as many as four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. In one of its teasers, the back panel is seen housing the quad-camera array vertically aligned at the top left corner.

Another big feature confirmed is 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phones will have 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones will have 6.5-inch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Guys, here comes the news that you all have been waiting for!#realmeNarzo is back, so get ready to #FeelThePower!

Watch the online video streaming live on 21st April at 12:30PM.https://t.co/TNdsEY8ZVS pic.twitter.com/ih9B19zQta — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) April 17, 2020

Realme and other smartphone companies had deferred their launches in India following the Covid-19 lockdown. The government has now relaxed restrictions for the e-commerce companies, allowing the phone companies to resume sales.

With Narzo, Realme is said to be making a fresh attempt at competing with Xiaomi which earlier this year announced making Mi and Redmi sub brands of the company. Poco has also been become an independent company. Apart from phones, Realme is also looking to venture into other categories like smart TVs.