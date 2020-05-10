Realme Narzo 10 confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor

tech

Realme has created a lot of buzz around its upcoming Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones. The handsets, which were supposed to arrive on April 26, recently got a new launch date of May 11. But the teasers have been hitting the web often and the latest one confirms the processor that will power the Narzo 10. As per a tweet by the official Realme Mobiles handle, the upcoming Narzo 10 will feature the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is claimed to deliver improved gaming experience among other features.

Experience impressive performance and enjoy seamless gaming with A Class G80 AI Processor on the unique #realmeNarzo10.

Watch the launch video online at 12:30 PM, 11th May on our official channels. #FeelThePower

Know more: https://t.co/nF4YzbHOs0 pic.twitter.com/5PAKeEdnKe — realme (@realmemobiles) May 8, 2020

MediaTek itself advertises its Helio G80 SoC for better gaming experiences in smartphones. The highlight of the chipset is the HyperEngine Game technology that makes use of its resource management engine to optimise the CPU and GPU, increasing the gameplay time while consuming less power.

The octa-core processor can support up to 1080x2520 resolution screen, up to 2K @30fps video recording, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage type. It can also support 16 megapixel+16 megapixel, 48-megapixel cameras.

Realme is yet to confirm all the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphone specifications. While we will know everything about the two smartphones on May 11, the tid-bits that have already been confirmed are 48-megapixel quad camera setup, 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display, 5000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

The Realme Narzo 10A is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and will probably be less powerful than the Narzo 10. Details on the handset’s specifications are still scarce though. However, reports suggest it to be the rebadged version of Realme C3 but with three rear cameras. The C3 features MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mh battery among other key specs.