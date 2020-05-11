Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India launch: Launch live stream, expected specs and more

tech

Realme is all set to introduce its Narzo smartphone series in India today. The handset maker was earlier scheduled to launch the line-up on April 26 but it was cancelled due to the lockdown extension. The lockdown still continues till May 17 but the MHA’s new directives for e-commerce to deliver non-essentials has cleared the way for smartphone sales. The smartphone launch will be taking place online and will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel starting 12:30 pm IST.

As a part of the series, the smartphone maker is said to launch two handsets named Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The latter is said to be the less powerful in the duo.

Based on the latest set of rumours, the Realme Narzo 10 is said to come powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is claimed to deliver improved gaming experience among other features.

MediaTek itself advertises its Helio G80 SoC for better gaming experiences in smartphones. The highlight of the chipset is the HyperEngine Game technology that makes use of its resource management engine to optimise the CPU and GPU, increasing the gameplay time while consuming less power.

While we will know everything about the Narzo 10 in the next few hours, the tid-bits that have already been confirmed by the company are 48-megapixel quad camera setup, 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display, 5000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

The Realme Narzo 10A is said to feature a triple rear camera setup and will probably be less powerful than the Narzo 10. Details on the handset’s specifications are still scarce though. However, reports suggest it to be the rebadged version of Realme C3 but with three rear cameras. The C3 features MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mh battery among other key specs.