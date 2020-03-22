e-paper
Home / Tech / Realme Narzo 10 to sport '48-megapixel AI Quad Camera'

Realme Narzo 10 to sport ‘48-megapixel AI Quad Camera’

Realme Narzo is set to debut in India on March 26. Here’s what you need to know about the company’s new smartphone series.

tech Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Narzo 10 will sport as many as four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor.
Realme is gearing up to launch a new premium series of smartphones which is said to take on Xiaomi’s new Poco and Redmi phones. Dubbed as Narzo, Realme will introduce two phones, Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed camera specs of the new lineup.

According to Realme, Narzo 10 will sport as many as four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. As seen in the new teaser, the phone has a vertically aligned camera setup on the top left corner.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are scheduled to be officially launched on March 26. The company says Narzo is a “complete series with Max performance in the segment.” The lineup will have customized features for the Generation Z.

The smartphones will house a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support. The phones will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the base. Realme has already confirmed the series will sport a 6.5-inch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The screens will also have a notch on the front.

Right now, there’s no word on the pricing and other important features of the new series.

Based on reports so far, Realme’s new series is going to be a fresh attempt by the company to take on Xiaomi. Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced Poco will be operating as an independent unit while Mi and Redmi will become the new sub brands. All the three verticals will have products aimed at different segments.

