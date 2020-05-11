Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Vivo U20: The spec battle

tech

Realme has finally debuted its Narzo smartphones series in India with the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Both these handsets are pitched as budget gaming smartphones. Although some specifications are similar between the two, Narzo 10 is the one that is more powerful because of its better processor and more RAM capacity. Priced at Rs 11,999, the closest rivals of Narzo 10 are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (Rs 10,999) and the Vivo U20 (Rs 11,999).

So, naturally we compared the most powerful ‘Narzo’ phone by Realme up against the Redmi Note 8 and the Vivo U20, both of which fall in the same price bracket. Here it goes.

Note: The comparison is made on the basis of specifications and not the performance or experience as they are totally subjective and can vary, depending on the usage.

Display

Realme Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inch display size with 89.8% screen to body ratio, HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution panel with Mini-Drop notch on top and 2.5D Gorilla Glass. However, Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ resolution IPS Dot Notch screen with 84% NTSC ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo U20 on the other hand has a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS screen.

Processor

Realme Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is touted for its performance when it comes to gaming. The rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 however, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Vivo’s U20 comes with Snapdragon 675 processor.

RAM and storage

Realme is not giving much options here. The Narzo 10 comes in just one variant that has 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage, which can be expanded using microSD card up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 comes in 4GB+64GB, which is the variant that competes with Narzo 10. However, you can also get the smartphone in 6GB+128GB model. This too has a support for microSD card up to 512GB. Vivo U20 however, comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB models without any microSD card support.

Rear camera setup

Realme Narzo 10 has a quad camera setup like the Redmi Note 8. The specifications are however, different. With Narzo 10 you get a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor (f/1.8, 6P lens) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2/2.25), 2-megapixel Black and White Portrait camera (f/2.4) and 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4).

The Redmi Note 8 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2), 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4).

Vivo U20 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel sensor (f/1.78), 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/2.2) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4).

Front camera

For the front camera, the Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel sensor with 80-degree field of view and f/2 aperture. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel camera with f/2 aperture while the Vivo U20 has a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2 aperture.

Battery

As for the battery, you get a fairly big, 5000mAh battery in the Narzo 10 with 18W Quick Charging tech. With Redmi Note 8 you get a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging while the Vivo U20 has a 5000mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.