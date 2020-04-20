Realme Narzo India launch postponed after MHA’s new directive for e-commerce companies

tech

Realme on Monday said it has postponed the launch of its Realme Narzo smartphone series. The decision comes in the wake of revised guidelines from Ministry of Home Affairs which prohibited supply of non-essential items by the e-commerce players during the lockdown.

“A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all,” said the company in a tweet.

Following the MHA directive, realme had issued a statement saying the company had planned to start online sales of its phones from April 20 and launch its Narzo series on April 21 through e-commerce platforms.

The smartphone series includes two phones, Narzo 10 and Narzo 10 A. The new lineup is aimed at the younger generation.

Realme has already confirmed a few features of its Narzo phones. The company said Realme Narzo 10 will have four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. The phone will also house a big 5,000mAh battery and 6.5-inch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Realme isn’t the only company to change its launch plans due to the new MHA directive. Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain on Sunday that the company was studying the latest directive by the government. Xiaomi had already announced resuming services on its Mi.com.