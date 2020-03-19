Realme Narzo smartphone series teased, to compete with Poco, Redmi

tech

Realme teased the launch of a new product called ‘Narzo’ with no details of what it is. The teaser video hints at the product being aimed at the youth audience. Realme hasn’t revealed anything yet but a report suggests it’s a new smartphone series.

Realme Narzo smartphone series will compete with phones from Poco and Redmi, according to a 91mobiles report. Realme Narzo will still offer phones like the company’s Pro, X, U and C series, and it is expected to launch in India soon. Realme also shared a teaser poster of Narzo which carries the word Gen Z hinting that it is indeed for the young generation.

Under Realme Narzo, the company will most likely focus on aesthetics that appeal to the Gen Z crowd while offering good specs if it plans to compete with Poco and Redmi. It’s interesting to see how the Realme Narzo phones turn out as the company already offers multiple options in different price categories.

It recently launched the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro which compete with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series and the Poco X2 as well. There are phones under Rs 10,000 like the Realme 5 and Realme 5i. Similarly, in the premium segment there’s the Realme X2 Pro. The new smartphone series will possibly launch soon.

