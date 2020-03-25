Realme Narzo, Xiaomi Mi 10 and more smartphone launches postponed due to Covid-19

tech

The coronavirus outbreak led to cancellation of physical events for smartphone launches. With a nationwide lockdown implemented, smartphone launches are now being deferred until further notice.

Xiaomi and Realme have both announced its two major launches have been postponed. Vivo had also pushed the launch of its V19 smartphone from March 26 to April 3, but it has been postponed for now. Here’s a look at all the smartphone launches that have been postponed in India due to Covid-19.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

Realme’s new smartphone series was scheduled to launch on March 26. The company today announced it is postponing the launch of Narzo series until further notice. Realme also stopped manufacturing at its Make in India plant, and issued work from home for all its employees.

Realme’s Narzo series feature two phones, Nazro 10 and Nazro 10A. The smartphones have been teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery, quad and triple cameras, and notched displays.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi had scheduled its Mi 10 launch in India for March 31. This would have also been the global debut of Mi 10 which launched in China last month. Xiaomi has postponed the launch date for Mi 10 and will soon announce a revised date. Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s premium smartphone and it boasts features like a 108-megapixel camera, 5G support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Vivo V19

Vivo announced it is suspending all its upcoming launches starting with the V19 smartphone. Vivo V19 launch was postponed to April 3 but that has been deferred again. Vivo also said it is donating surgical and N95 masks to doctors and healthcare workers. As for the smartphone, it is confirmed to launch with a 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual rear cameras. Vivo V19 is also expected to come with the Snapdragon 675 processor and 33W fast charger.

Huawei is scheduled to launch its flagship P40 series tomorrow. There has been no announcement of a change in launch date so far. It looks like Huawei will go ahead with the P40 launch as planned.