e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Realme Narzo, Xiaomi Mi 10 and more smartphone launches postponed due to Covid-19

Realme Narzo, Xiaomi Mi 10 and more smartphone launches postponed due to Covid-19

The Covid-19 outbreak is now leading to smartphone brands deferring launches for their upcoming products. Here’s an update on the launches that have been postponed.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi 10 was supposed to launch in India on March 31.
Xiaomi Mi 10 was supposed to launch in India on March 31.(Xiaomi)
         

The coronavirus outbreak led to cancellation of physical events for smartphone launches. With a nationwide lockdown implemented, smartphone launches are now being deferred until further notice.

Xiaomi and Realme have both announced its two major launches have been postponed. Vivo had also pushed the launch of its V19 smartphone from March 26 to April 3, but it has been postponed for now. Here’s a look at all the smartphone launches that have been postponed in India due to Covid-19.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

Realme’s new smartphone series was scheduled to launch on March 26. The company today announced it is postponing the launch of Narzo series until further notice. Realme also stopped manufacturing at its Make in India plant, and issued work from home for all its employees.

Realme’s Narzo series feature two phones, Nazro 10 and Nazro 10A. The smartphones have been teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery, quad and triple cameras, and notched displays.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi had scheduled its Mi 10 launch in India for March 31. This would have also been the global debut of Mi 10 which launched in China last month. Xiaomi has postponed the launch date for Mi 10 and will soon announce a revised date. Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s premium smartphone and it boasts features like a 108-megapixel camera, 5G support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Vivo V19

Vivo announced it is suspending all its upcoming launches starting with the V19 smartphone. Vivo V19 launch was postponed to April 3 but that has been deferred again. Vivo also said it is donating surgical and N95 masks to doctors and healthcare workers. As for the smartphone, it is confirmed to launch with a 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual rear cameras. Vivo V19 is also expected to come with the Snapdragon 675 processor and 33W fast charger.

Huawei is scheduled to launch its flagship P40 series tomorrow. There has been no announcement of a change in launch date so far. It looks like Huawei will go ahead with the P40 launch as planned.

top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: ‘During lockdown, help feed 9 poor families’, PM to people of Kashi
LIVE: ‘During lockdown, help feed 9 poor families’, PM to people of Kashi
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech