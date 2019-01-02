Realme now has 4 million users in India

After seven months of its debut, China-based smartphone maker Realme’s smartphone sales have touched a milestone of four million, the company said in Twitter.

Proclaiming the feat, the online-focussed handset maker tweeted late on Tuesday: “A great start to the New Year, we are happy to announce that the Realme Family is now 4 million strong! Thank You for your love. We wish we grow bigger and better in 2019.”

The company introduced Realme 1 model in May, marking its foray into the entry-level smartphone segment.

Earlier this week, the handset maker said it would partner with 20,000 retail outlets in the country to expand its offline sales to 150 cities in 2019.

The offline retailers will be known as “REAL Partners” and will give a value addition to customer experience, Realme said, adding that the retail outlets will have all the models that the smartphone brand has launched.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s mobile handset report released in November, Realme’s smartphone shipments grew by over 600% in the September-October period in comparison to the July-August period, thus, making it the top emerging brand in India.

Born as OPPO’s sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting at the global youth.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 17:25 IST