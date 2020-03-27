Realme, Oppo extend warranty support amid Covid-19 lockdown

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:42 IST

Realme and Oppo have announced extending warranty support for their customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oppo said the warranty extension will be available for all smartphones and accessories whose warranty has expired during the lockdown period starting March 23, 2020.

According to Oppo, warranty for smartphones that’s generally 12 months has been extended. The company has also included charger, data cable, earphones and even the internal battery under the warrant extension. The company is also extending validity of all customer service offers including one-time screen replacement and complete damage protection.

“Oppo customers can avail the offer warranty extension for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post 23rd March 2020 till further notice. This initiative is to ensure the well-being of general public,” said the company in a release.

Taking steps to support our users during this tough period:

-Extended Warranty till 31st May for those whose warranty expires between 20th Mar.- 30th Apr. '20

-Extended Replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased our devices between 15th Mar.- 30th Apr. '20#StayStrong pic.twitter.com/rLrAYQPkZS — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) March 26, 2020

Realme said it has extended warranty till May 31 2020 for customers whose warranty expires between March 20 and April 30 2020. It has also extended warranty replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased Realme devices between March 15 and April 30.