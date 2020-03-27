e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Realme, Oppo extend warranty support amid Covid-19 lockdown

Realme, Oppo extend warranty support amid Covid-19 lockdown

Oppo and Realme have extended warranty support for its products in India amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo and Realme usually offers a 12-month warranty on its products.
Oppo and Realme usually offers a 12-month warranty on its products.(HT Photo)
         

Realme and Oppo have announced extending warranty support for their customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oppo said the warranty extension will be available for all smartphones and accessories whose warranty has expired during the lockdown period starting March 23, 2020.

According to Oppo, warranty for smartphones that’s generally 12 months has been extended. The company has also included charger, data cable, earphones and even the internal battery under the warrant extension. The company is also extending validity of all customer service offers including one-time screen replacement and complete damage protection.

“Oppo customers can avail the offer warranty extension for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post 23rd March 2020 till further notice. This initiative is to ensure the well-being of general public,” said the company in a release.

 

Realme said it has extended warranty till May 31 2020 for customers whose warranty expires between March 20 and April 30 2020. It has also extended warranty replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased Realme devices between March 15 and April 30.

top news
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
Covid-19 updates: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19 updates: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV
Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech