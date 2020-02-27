Realme plans to launch at least 5 more 5G smartphones in 2020

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 20:17 IST

Realme launched the first 5G smartphone in the country, the Realme X50 Pro, globally on Monday. Launched at Madrid and streamed lived across the world, the X50 Pro is the first smartphone in India that is 5G-ready.

While India is nowhere close to getting 5G anytime soon, that has not stopped smartphone companies from jumping into the race to launch the first 5G device here. iQOO followed close at Realme’s heels with the iQOO 3 5G that was launched on Tuesday.

Prior to this, Xiaomi showcased its 5G device – the Mi Mix Alpha.

Taking a step further, Realme’s country manager Emilio Alvarez announced on Monday at the launch that the company plans to introduce at least five 5G smartphones this year. Alvarez also mentioned that this was a part of their plans to expand their 5G ecosystem rapidly.

These five 5G smartphones that Realme plans to launch will be across price segments as the company believes that there will be a demand for the next-gen network in the lower market segments.

Realme also announced that they will no longer be launching 4G devices in China and instead will unveil 5G smartphones as a part of their “All in 5G” strategy.

For now, the Realme X50 5G and the Realme X50 Pro 5G are the only two 5G smartphones in the company’s arsenal. Only the X50 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this week.