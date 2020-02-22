Realme plans to launch smart TVs in India this April, Madhav Sheth says

tech

Realme has big plans for India this year. The company has products like smart TVs, smart speaker and a fitness band in the pipeline. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared new details and updates on the upcoming products.

In an interview with tech YouTuber Trakin Tech, Sheth said Realme plans to launch its smart TVs in Q2, 2020. The smart TVs could arrive in India by April if the company is granted all the regulatory approvals. Realme would be competing with its arch rival Xiaomi which already offers smart TVs in India. Sheth also confirmed the Realme smart TVs will work with the Realme Link app announced recently.

This announcement comes shortly after Realme’s Francis Wang tweeted a teaser believed to be of the Realme TV. Another tweet by Wang also showed Sheth with a new Realme product who’s unveiling would take place in March. Sheth in the interview confirmed the mystery product is the Realme TV.

Sheth was also spotted wearing the Realme fitness band in the interview. On the fitness band, he said that it will feature an OLED display and a heart rate sensor. He also demonstrated how the Realme fitness band charges. There’s no separate charger for the fitness band and it can be charged through a USB port by pulling the fitness tracker from the strap. Realme will offer the fitness band in three colours including black and yellow.

There’s no official launch date for these Realme products as yet. But the company is scheduled to launch Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone on February 24. Realme X50 Pro is touted to be India’s first 5G smartphone.