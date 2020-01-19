Realme Realpublic Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3i, more get massive discounts

tech

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:05 IST

The season of festive discounts is here! Realme is hosting the Realme Realpublic Sale on its website, realme.com, and on Flipkart. The festive sale will begin at 11:59PM on January 19, 2020, and it will go on till 11:59PM on January 22, 2020. During the sale, Realme will offer discounts on its smartphones and its accessories.

Realme, in its press release, said that it would be offering up to Rs 2,000 off on all Realme smartphones. In addition to that, the company will be offering special offers on the purchase of the Realme Buds 2 and the Realme Buds Wireless.

During the upcoming sale, the Realme buds 2 that are priced at Rs 599, will be available for Rs 499. And the Realme Buds Wireless that are available for Rs 1,799 will be available for Rs 1,599. This offer is available on realme.com, Amazon India and on Flipkart.

Coming back to the smartphones, here are the top Realme smartphones that you can buy during the upcoming sale:

Realme 5 Pro: During the upcoming sale, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme 5 Pro will be available for Rs 11,999. It was available for Rs 13,999 in the market. Similarly, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants of the phone will be available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. They were available in the market for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Realme X: The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the mid-budget Realme X will be available for Rs 14,999 during the sale. It is available for Rs 16,999 in the market.

Realme 3i: The budget Realme 3i is also available at a discounted price during the upcoming Realpublic Sale. During the time period of the sale, the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory variant of the phone will be available for Rs 6,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space variant of the phone will be available for Rs 7,999. The two variants are available in the market for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Realme 3: The budget Realme 3 will also be available at discounted prices during the sale. The 3GB RAM and 32GB memory variant of the phone is getting a discount of Rs 1,000. It will be available for Rs 6,999 during the upcoming sale. Similarly, the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space variant and the 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the phone is getting a discount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. These variants of the phone will be available for Rs 7,499 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Realme C2: The 3GB RAM and 32GB variant of the budget Realme C2 will be available for Rs 6,999. It is getting a discount of Rs 500.

