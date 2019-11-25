Realme releases roadmap for ColorOS 7-based custom UI roll-out: Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT first to get update

tech

Realme on Monday announced a roadmap for its own customised UIbased on ColorOS 7 and Android 10 for Realme phones in India. The company has also introduced a beta programme for Realme X2 Pro users who can get theirhands on the early version of the software starting December 18.

Realme’s custom UI will start rolling out for Realme phone starting January 2020. Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro will receive the update in January followed by Realme X and Realme 5 Pro in February. Realme X2 Pro will get the update in March whereas Realme 3 and Realme 3i will receive the ColorOS 7-based custom UI update in April.

Realme 5 and Realme 5S will receive the update in May 2020 while Realme 2 Pro will get the update in June. Realme C2 is also scheduled to receive the new software update but it’s expected to happen in the third quarter of 2020.

In case you didn’t know, Realme is working on its own custom UI which is based on ColorOS 7 recently. The new software update is claimed to bring smoother gaming graphics, improved RAM management and more customisation options. ColorOS 7’s customisation options include new app icons, ability to change shape, and size and font. Users will also receive system-wide dark mode. Realme says the new custom UI brings top features from Android 10 as well. The new UI will be closer to stock Android experience, Realme added.

Realme X2 Pro users can enroll for ColorOS 7 beta programme starting November 27. “The Beta testers from realme X2 Pro, Project X and realme XT ColorOS 6.7 Beta, who have proven themselves to be valuable beta testers will also be given chance to try their hands on ColorOS 7 Beta testing. The final list of the Beta testers selected will be announced on 9th December,” said the company in a release.

“The work on Beta testing will be conducted for approximately 2 months starting from 18th December 2019 to February 2020. Information and feedback will be collected from the ColorOS 7 Beta program to further enhance the user interface experience better,” it added.