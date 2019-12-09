Realme’s AirPods-lookalike will be called ‘Buds Air’, set to launch on Dec 17

tech

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:16 IST

Realme has been aggressively marketing its upcoming wearable. The company’s first truly wireless headphones have gained attention for its resemblance to Apple AirPods. Realme on Monday announced it will launch the wireless headphones on December 17. It also disclosed the wearable will be called “Buds Air.”

Ahead of the launch, Realme has setup a dedicated webpage for ‘Buds Air’. The website allows interested buyers to register for the product. As part of pre-launch promotion, Realme is giving a Rs 400 coupon for ‘Buds Air’. Buyers can get this coupon on buying Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and Realme X Master Edition between December 9 and December 16.

We are here with music to your ears.

Introducing #realmeBudsAir, the new generation #TrueWireless & #RealSeamless experience.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 17th December.

Stay tuned to our social channels and https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv

Know more: https://t.co/4aHmvSiQOo pic.twitter.com/mSvPCfDrOZ — realme (@realmemobiles) December 9, 2019

Realme hasn’t disclosed much about Buds Air except it will be available in multiple colour options such as white and yellow. The photos, however, hint at touch sensitive controls for playback and volume. The Buds Air could also come with Apple AirPods like case. Realme’s Buds Air is also expected to support Google Assistant integration.

While Apple AirPods cost around Rs 10,000 in India, Realme’s are expected to be priced much lower.

Realme Buds Air is set to debut alongside Realme XT 730G, which is essentially a beefed up version of the main version with a new Snapdragon 730G chipset.