Realme’s AirPods-lookalike will be called ‘Buds Air’, set to launch on Dec 17

Realme AirPods-lookalike ‘Buds Air’ will launch in India on December 17.

tech Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme Buds Air to launch in India soon
Realme Buds Air to launch in India soon(Realme)
         

Realme has been aggressively marketing its upcoming wearable. The company’s first truly wireless headphones have gained attention for its resemblance to Apple AirPods. Realme on Monday announced it will launch the wireless headphones on December 17. It also disclosed the wearable will be called “Buds Air.”

Ahead of the launch, Realme has setup a dedicated webpage for ‘Buds Air’. The website allows interested buyers to register for the product. As part of pre-launch promotion, Realme is giving a Rs 400 coupon for ‘Buds Air’. Buyers can get this coupon on buying Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and Realme X Master Edition between December 9 and December 16. 

Realme hasn’t disclosed much about Buds Air except it will be available in multiple colour options such as white and yellow. The photos, however, hint at touch sensitive controls for playback and volume. The Buds Air could also come with Apple AirPods like case. Realme’s Buds Air is also expected to support Google Assistant integration.

While Apple AirPods cost around Rs 10,000 in India, Realme’s are expected to be priced much lower.

Realme Buds Air is set to debut alongside Realme XT 730G, which is essentially a beefed up version of the main version with a new Snapdragon 730G chipset.

'Prove discrimination and I'll withdraw it': Amit Shah on citizenship bill
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
'Will keep promise': Yediyurappa on inducting 'defectors' into Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Citroen gears up for India entry in 2020, offer C5 Aircross SUV
Realme's Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as 'Buds Air' on December 17
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
