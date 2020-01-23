e-paper
Realme's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered phone is coming soon, new leaks suggest

Realme’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered phone is coming soon, new leaks suggest

Realme will soon launch a flagship-level smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered phone is coming soon
Realme’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered phone is coming soon(Realme)
         

Realme is already in a race to the race to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone in the first half of the year. Ahead of an official launch, a new Realme smartphone has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website. According to rumours, this phone is likely to launch as Realme X50 Pro and come with SD 865 SoC.

Sporting model number RMX2071, Realme X50 Pro has scored 574,985 average points on AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The high benchmark scores have triggered speculation this could very well be Realme’s first phone Snapdragon 865.

Separately, another leak claims Realme’s next Snapdragon 865 smartphone will come with a punch-hole camera on the front. Realme X50 Pro is expected to be an improved version of the recently launched Realme X50, and succeed the popular Realme X2 Pro.

Other details about the phone are sketchy at the moment. Considering Realme has plans for an event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month, we’re likely to hear more about the phone in the coming days.

As far as SD 865 goes, a lot of brands are hopping on to the high-end chipset to woo users in the premium segment. Just today, China’s iQoo announced its entry in the Indian market and said it will be the first in the country to launch 5G ready Snapdragon 865-powered phone.

Apart from Realme, Xiaomi has also confirmed plans to launch SD 865-based phones. Nonetheless, the high-end processor from Qualcomm is going to come to flagship phones from Samsung and Google.

