e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Realme says it sold 5.2 million smartphones during festive season

With a growth of 160 per cent since last year, Realme says it became the top-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart during the festive season.

tech Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during festive season
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during festive season(Realme )
         

Realme on Tuesday announced the millennials by selling 5.2 million smartphones during four rounds of the “Realme festive days” sale between September 30-October 31.

With a growth of 160 per cent since last year, the smartphone player became the top-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart during the festive season.

“Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting. Realme offers the products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

Realme was also among the fastest growing smartphone brands shipping record volumes in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest report.

With 10 million shipments, the handset maker made it to the top four smartphone brands in India in Q3, the market research agency added.

tags
top news
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech