Realme shows off 65W fast charge tech, also trolls Xiaomi

Realme shows off 65W fast charge tech, also trolls Xiaomi

In January, Xiaomi global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain and even POCO’s general manager C Manmohan called Realme a copy-cat brand.

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme trolls Xiaomi once again
Realme trolls Xiaomi once again(HT Photo)
         

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently announced a super fast charging tech for their upcoming X50 Pro 5G smartphone on Twitter, but in an interesting way.

Responding to a tweet from Realme’s chief marketing officer Francis Wang, Madhav Sheth, Realme’s CEO, said the X50 supports ‘65W and not 50W charging’. This clearly seems like a dig at Xiaomi, as they recently launched the Mi 10 with 50W charging.

The two companies have been very vocal about their rivalry on social media lately. In January, Xiaomi global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain and even POCO’s general manager C Manmohan called Realme a copy-cat brand.

 

Realme was set to launch the X50 Pro 5G at Mobile World Congress 2020 at Barcelona in Spain, but the convention was called off because of concerns regarding the outbreak of Wuhan Coronavirus.

The company will now launch the smartphone at an event in Madrid on February 24.

The smartphone is expected to come with specifications like 90Hz super amoled display with a punch hole cutout to accommodate the front facing camera system.

It also looks like the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G support. Some reports also say it will have 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

