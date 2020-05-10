Realme smartphone with massive 6,000mAh battery on way

tech

Updated: May 10, 2020 15:05 IST

Realme is slated to launch a number of smartphones later this year. Now, word is that one of those smartphones will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The company has filed a TUV application for a battery pack with model number BLP793. The model in question features a typical battery capacity of 6,000mAh, well, 5,850mAh to be precise.

An upcoming #Realme smartphone makes use of a massive 6000mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/WyanMAB8Ly — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) May 5, 2020

There is no word which smartphone is likely to get this massive battery pack. The company is slated to launch the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones on May 11. However, those smartphones are tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery along with a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch. While the Realme Narzo 10 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor, Narzo 10A is expected to run on MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Realme is also said to be working on the Realme X3 with a massive 60x zoom camera. However, this phone is tipped to get a 4,200mAh battery along with support for 30W fast charging. Other features include a quad rear camera setup, dual front cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a massive 12GB RAM.

Additionally, the company is also said to be working on a ‘Pro’ variant of the Realme X3. The phone recently showed up on AnTuTu with 600,000 points. Nothing more is known about this phone yet.

For now, the Realme smartphone that will get a 6,000mAh battery remains a total mystery. We will update you as soon as we hear more on it.