Realme Summer Surprise Sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 available with discount

Realme is hosting its summer sale on three of its smartphones in India. ‘Realme Summer Surprise Sale’ is currently live and will continue till May 31. The sale is on across Amazon India, Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

During this sale Realme U1, Realme C1 and Realme 2 smartphones will be available with discounts. The recently launched Realme 3 Pro smartphone will also be available on open sale. However, there are no discounts on Realme 3 Pro.

Here’s a look at the offers on Realme phones.

Realme U1

All three storage variants of Realme U1 are available with discounts. Realme U1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 gets a discount of Rs 1,000. Realme U1 (4GB+64GB) also gets a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing its price down to Rs 10,999. The 3GB+32GB variant of Realme U1 is available with Rs 500 discount. This offer on Realme U1 is applicable only on Amazon India and Realme’s online store.

Realme C1

Realme C1 gets a discount of Rs 500 on both its storage variants. The base model of Realme C1 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage can now be purchased at Rs 6,999, while the 3GB+32GB model comes down to Rs 7,999. Discounts on Realme C1 is available on Flipkart and the company’s online store.

Realme 2

Realme 2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is priced at Rs 9,499 is now available at Rs 8,999. Realme is offering a discount of Rs 500 on this phone. Also, this offer is applicable only on Realme’s online store.

