Realme teases its AirPods, to launch on December 17

tech

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:12 IST

After hinting at wireless earbuds last month during the launch of the Realme X2 Pro, the company has teased some pictures of the Realme AirPods today and have also announced that it is going to launch on December 17 alongside the Realme XT 730G.

Realme CEO Madahv Sheth and CMO Francis Wang shared some pictures of themselves with wearing the new AirPods and so far we know that the buds will be coming in three colours – yellow, white and black.

No other details have been revealed about the Realme Airpods yet but from what we see in the pictures it is rather obvious that the design language apes what we have already seen on the Apple AirPods. These also have touch sensitive controls for playback and volume adjustments and the carrying case also looks very similar to the AirPods case Apple has.

We can assume that these AirPods will offer Google Assistant integration and even Siri, perhaps. However, battery could be better on Realme’s offering as compared to what Apple has, but these are just assumptions at this point.

Also, Apple AirPods cost more than Rs 10,000 in India so we can expect Realme to make their AirPods considerable more affordable.

The Realme AirPods are scheduled to launch with the XT 730G which is a fortified version of the Realme XT powered up with the Snapdragon 730G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 712. The rest of the specifications of the XT 730G are identical to the Realme XT.