Realme teases smartwatch which looks like Oppo Watch, which looks like Apple Watch

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:00 IST

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has said the company will launch its first smartwatch in the country very soon. During a Q&A video on YouTube, Sheth also flaunted the smartwatch giving the first official look at the wearable. He didn’t disclose more about the device.

The smartwatch showcased by Sheth has a square-like display and what appears to be removable rubber straps. The design looks very similar to Apple Watch.

Realme’s smartwatch could very well be based on Oppo’s first smartwatch which launched earlier this month. Called Oppo Watch, the wearable looks identical to the Apple Watch.

The wearable features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartwatch has 8GB of built-in storage. Oppo Watch also supports e-SIM and NFC connectivity options.

Other features of the Oppo Watch include heart rate sensors, various activity modes, and sleep monitoring among others. The wearable has a 430mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge.

That said, Sheth’s announcement comes weeks after Realme revealed plans of expanding its footprints to segments beyond smartphones. The company has so far launched wireless earbuds and fitness bands as well. A smart TV is also on the cards.

It’s safe to speculate the company is unlikely to launch the device in the next few weeks as the Covid-19 lockdown has forced many companies to defer their launches. E-commerce companies, which are usually the online partner of these smartphone brands, have changed priorities to essential supplies for now.