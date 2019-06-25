Realme teases ‘world’s first’ 64MP camera phone

Realme is working on a new smartphone that it claims will be the world’s first with a 64-megapixel camera.

Teasing the new Realme smartphone on Twitter, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth wrote: “Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world’s first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap.”

The tweet was accompanied by a camera sample of the new Realme phone. The photo also carried the watermark “64MP AI Quad Camera”.

According to reports, the device would use the new Samsung 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with 4-in-1 pixel technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to deliver 16-megapixel photos in low-light settings and 64-megapixel images in brighter conditions.

Realme isn’t the only company using Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced it would launch a new Redmi smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. Samsung itself will also debut the 64-megapixel camera on a new Galaxy A series phone.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 12:09 IST