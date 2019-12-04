e-paper
Realme to launch 5G-only smartphones in China in 2020

Realme will launch 5G-powered mid-range and budget smartphones in China in 2020. Realme X50 and X50 Youth are said to be company’s first 5G phones.

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2019 07:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Realme to launch only 5G smartphones in China from 2020
Realme to launch only 5G smartphones in China from 2020 (Realme )
         

Realme’s CEO and founder Sky Li, has disclosed a major policy change via a Weibo post that from next year the company will only release 5G mobile phones in the domestic market. While, Realme will still release 4G devices globally.

The CEO didn’t only reveal Realme will focus on the flagship segment only but also said that the company is mulling to bring 5G to mid-range and budget phones next year, to make them more popular and easily accessible to young customers.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking forward to launch their first 5G phones the Realme X50 and X50 Youth Edition in China.

The upcoming Realme phones will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, or to put it simply, dual-mode 5G connectivity support.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at the 2019 World 5G Conference that the company is in the last stage of building its 5G factory, which will see development and production of 5G flagships.

Additionally, Xiaomi is aiming to introduce at least ten 5G smartphones in 2020, as it mulls quickly making 5G devices just as common as 4G phones.

