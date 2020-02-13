Realme to launch ‘Realme X50 Pro’ on Feb 24 in Madrid after MWC 2020 gets cancelled

tech

Realme on Thursday said it will introduce Realme X50 Pro on February 24 at an event in Madrid. The smartphone was originally scheduled to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. The annual mobile exhibition was cancelled by the organisers after all important technology companies withdrew their participation owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Here’s the full Realme statement on the issue:

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, realme has been concerning about the effects and working on alternatives of all possible situations, including having planned our event undertaken by our European team based in Spain without any staff from China.

Keeping in light with the impact of the virus and the cancellation of MWC 2020, realme has decided to cancel the participation at MWC Barcelona 2020, accordingly. Our first 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G, originally planned to debut at the MWC, is going to be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24th. Our Vice President of realme and Chief Executive Officer of realme India, Mr. Madhav Sheth will join the launch and reveal our future AIoT plans.

Thanks for your understanding and support. We will announce the updated arrangements of realme X50 Pro 5G online launch event soon. Please stay tuned.

Realme was one of the key participants at the MWC 2020. Earlier, GSMA, the body that organises MWC each year, said the conference will not be held.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, said in a statement.

As far as Realme X50 Pro goes, the smartphone is said to be the next flagship phone from Realme. Taking on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20, Realme X50 ships with Qualcomm’s latest chip, Snapdragon 865 processor. The global version is likely to have 5G support as well.

The smartphone features 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB built-in storage.