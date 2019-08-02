Realme to showcase the ‘world’s first 64MP Quad Camera’ tech for phones on August 8

tech

Aug 02, 2019

Realme is set to launch its first 64-megapixel camera phone soon. The company on Friday announced it will unveil its new camera technology on August 8 at an event in New Delhi. Another teaser from Realme reveals a quad-camera setup – a first for any Realme phone.

“We are taking a leap in smartphone camera on 8th August and we are doing it here in India. Get ready as we unveil the world’s first 64MP Quad Camera on a smartphone at our camera innovation event. And this is among the first surprise of the season. Stay Tuned,” said Realme Mobiles CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet.

The announcement comes weeks after Realme teased a “premium killer” phone with 64-megapixel rear camera. Sheth confirmed that the phone will use Samsung’s latest 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel. He also shared a camera sample from the next 64-megapixel camera phone. The sample image featured “64MP AI Quad Camera” watermark.

Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72" sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more "knockout" shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019

Smartphone companies are in race to launch 64-megapixel camera phones after 48-megapixel became pretty much standard on mid-range and premium devices. Apart from Realme, Xiaomi’s Redmi has also plans to launch a 64-megapixel camera phone. Redmi recently posted a new teaser featuring a side-by-side comparison of a photo in full 64MP resolution and a close up of the subject.

The upcoming 64-megapixel camera phones are set to be based on Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. Called ISOCELL Bright GW1, Samsung’s latest image sensor is said to deliver better images in lowlight and richer details in brighter settings.

“GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment. This allows the sensor to optimize its full well capacity (FWC), utilizing the collected light more efficiently especially in bright environments,” Samsung explained on its website.

Aug 02, 2019