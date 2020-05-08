e-paper
Home / Tech / Realme to resume smartphone production with 2,000 employees

Realme to resume smartphone production with 2,000 employees

Realme India said the company has received required permission to reopen the factory in Greater Noida.

May 08, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Realme will also ensure that the employees maintain distance at the workstations and common area.(Realme)
         

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Friday confirmed it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of its production capacity, and looks forward to bring back close to 2,000 employees at its Greater Noida facility.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India said the company has received required permission to reopen the factory in Greater Noida.

“As Realme believes in ensuring its employees’ utmost safety, the company will arrange transportation facilities to pick up all outstation employees and arrange accommodation. We will ensure employees to go through blood tests before they resume work at the factory,” Sheth told IANS.

Following the government directives of social distancing, Realme will also ensure that the employees maintain distance at the workstations and common area, while working in plants with adequate safety measures and sanitization, he added.

South Korean giant Samsung, OPPO and Vivo have also started limited operations at their respective plants in Noida-Greater Noida area.

OPPO said it will restart manufacturing operations with 30 per cent workforce, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation out of more than 10,000-strong staff at the facility. The company has also commenced sales of its devices for consumers in the permitted zones through Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo also confirmed it has got approval to resume production at its production facility with about 30 per cent of its workforce capacity.

With this, the Noida-Greater Noida smartphone manufacturing belt has begun to see movement as India observes lockdown 3.0 with some relaxation.

