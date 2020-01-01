Realme to show ads on phones after trolling Xiaomi for the same thing

tech

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:23 IST

Realme has more than often called out Xiaomi over serving ads to their smartphone users. “No Ads on UI” has been one of the key highlights Realme has offered to its users. And now, almost a-year-and-a-half later, Realme is going to serve advertisements on its smartphones.

Realme doesn’t explicitly call it advertisement, instead, it uses the phrase “commercial content recommendations.” The company said it will start showing these recommendations, which will promote applications and commercial links.

It says the new feature is going to help “maintain a healthy and sustainable business model.”

All Realme smartphones running on ColorOS 6 and newer versions of the company’s UI will get an update which will bring the recommendation updates to users’ smartphones.

Where will you see ads?

If you are using a Realme smartphone, you will get to see these ads in two places. First place is the Phone Manager app and the second place is the Security Check page, which appears after users install a new app on their smartphones.

Realme says the implementation of the “commercial content recommendations” would ensure that users’ privacy is protected and complies with the relevant laws and regulations.

Realme earlier this year said its phones don’t have ads on UI like Xiaomi ( Realme/Screenshot )

ALSO READ: Manu Kumar Jain explains why Xiaomi shows ads on its smartphones

But you can disable it,

Now, the good part. While the company is introducing ads on ColorOS, it has designed a fail safe for users who don’t want to be bothered by these pesky ads.

Simply said, you can turn off these ads anytime. All you need to do is go to the Settings app > tap the Additional Settings option > scroll down to Get Recommendations option > And toggle the button off.

It is interesting to note that the Get Recommendations option refers ‘Download Management’ as one of the places where content recommendations will appear. At this point, it remains uncertain if that is the third place where Realme will be placing the ads. In any case, we will get to know the details soon.